Opting your Website out of Google's FLoC Network

Google recently announced the rollout of their Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), a new advertising-surveillance initiative that seeks to replace third-party cookies with a new user profiling technique that garners data generated by the browser itself.

The EFF has written an overview of FLoC and it’s threats and has also developed a useful tool to test if a user’s browser is being used for data collection and fingerprinting.

Plausible Analytics has also chimed in with an article explaining FLoC as in relation to users and developers — which was the inspiration for this short guide.

The FLoC Header

The primary way an end-user can avoid being FLoC’d is to simply not use Chrome, and instead choose a privacy-respecting browser such as Mozilla Firefox .

But website owners can also ensure that their web servers are not participating in this massive network by opting-out of FLoC.

To do so, the following custom HTTP response header needs to be added:

Permissions-Policy: interest-cohort=()

In this guide you’ll find instructions on how to add custom HTTP response headers to common web and proxy server configurations.

NGINX

Add the following in your NGINX configuration file:

# /etc/nginx/sites-available/default.conf server { location / { add_header Permissions - Policy interest - cohort =(); ...

Restart NGINX with the command service nginx restart

Apache

Add the following directive to your Apache configuration file:

# /www/htdocs/example.com/.htaccess < IfModule mod_headers . c > Header always set Permissions - Policy : interest - cohort =() </ IfModule >

Restart Apache with the command service apache2 restart

Caddy

Add the following to your Caddyfile:

# Caddyfile example . com { header Permissions - Policy "interest-cohort=()" ...

Restart Caddy with the command caddy reload

Lighttpd

Add the following to your Lighttpd configuration file:

# /etc/lighttpd/lighttpd.conf server . modules += ( "mod_setenv" ) setenv . add - response - header = ( "Permissions-Policy" => "interest-cohort=()" )

Restart Lighttpd with the command service lighttpd restart

Netlify

Add the following to your Netlify configuration file:

# netlify.toml [[ headers ]] for = "/*" [ headers . values ] Permissions - Policy = "interest-cohort=()"

If you prefer to use a _headers file instead of a TOML configuration file, then add the following to that file instead:

# _headers /* Permissions - Policy : interest - cohort =()

On your next build or deploy, Netlify will add and serve the headers.

GitHub Pages

Currently there is no way to add custom HTTP headers when using GitHub pages. However there is a workaround that involves adding meta tags to your pages themselves.

Add the following in the <head> section of your HTML:

<meta http-equiv= "Permissions-Policy" content= "interest-cohort=()" />

GitLab Pages

As with GitHub there is no way to add custom HTTP headers when using GitLab pages. So you’ll have to use the same method above and set directives within your HTML.

However, if you use the Community Edition of GitLab you can set headers by adding the following to your gitlab.rb file:

# gitlab.rb gitlab_pages [ 'headers' ] = [ "Permissions-Policy: interest-cohort=()" ]

You can also specify headers when running the GitLab Pages binary:

./gitlab-pages -header "Permissions-Policy: interest-cohort=()"

Cloudflare Workers

You can create the following Worker Script to set response headers:

addEventListener ( ' fetch ' , event => { event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request )) }) async function handleRequest ( request ) { let response = await fetch ( request ) let newHeaders = new Headers ( response . headers ) newHeaders . set ( " Permissions-Policy " , " interest-cohort=() " ) return new Response ( response . body , { status : response . status , statusText : response . statusText , headers : newHeaders }) }

Add that Worker script to a domain by setting that domain as the Worker Route.

WordPress

WordPress allows headers to be set from within it’s codebase via hooks. Add the following at the end of your active theme’s functions.php file:

function disable_floc ( $headers ) { $headers [ 'Permissions-Policy' ] = 'interest-cohort=()' ; return $headers ; } add_filter ( 'wp_headers' , 'disable_floc' ); }

Save the file in the WordPress admin backend and all new requests will contain the necessary header.

If you’re using any caching mechanisms or plugins (such as NGINX’s FastCGI Cache, W3 Total Cache, etc.) you’ll also need to clear the cache so that it be re-populated with the above addition.